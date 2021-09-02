mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal Doesn't Slack On "Get Right"

Aron A.
September 01, 2021 20:11
Yung Mal drops off some new heat.


For Yung Mal, it's all about leveling up. The East Atlanta rapper has been delivering some serious heat in recent times with projects like the Soundcloud-only Walkin' and 1.5 Way Or No Way. These albums came on the heels of a plethora of new singles that have kept his name buzzing in the streets.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Get Right." Serving as his first release since dropping "Walkin'" with Pooh Shiesty, the rapper comes through with menacing energy over grungy production. His unwavering confidence bleeds through his flow and tongue-in-cheek bars, as he raps, "I fucked a bad lil bitch last night/ Thought she was Kanye wife." 

Check out the latest offering from Yung Mal below and keep your eyes peeled for new music.

Quotable Lyrics
Gave him the key to the spider, he couldn't even drive it 
Just dump in my hood, bitch, I never be hidin'
Never seen so many dick riders
No handshakes, don't want to high-five ya

