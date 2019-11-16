mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal Does A Lot With Two Minutes On "Started Acting' Funny"

Noah C
November 16, 2019 14:42
195 Views
Started Acting' Funny
Yung Mal

Yung Mal keeps his 2019 grind going.


One of the best musical trends to come out of 2019 is short, action-packed tracks. A lot can be done in under two minutes. When an artist utilizes their time properly, a short song can be fulfilling enough to have you running it back multiple times over. With our ever-shortening attention spans, songs can't afford to have any low points. 

Yung Mal's new loosie, "Started Acting' Funny", clocks in at 1:51. His verse only starts 20 seconds in, but once it does, its constant exhilaration. The Atlanta rapper has a semi-raspy vocal tone that sounds at home on haunting production. His solo debut, Iceburg - which just dropped in August on Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records - was filled with this winning recipe. Before Mal kicks off his verse on "Started Acting' Funny", he appears to ad-lib, "I'm wearing heels right now." If this is the case, then he may have dropped one of the craziest flexes of the year. I could be mistaken, though.

Yung Mal has been teasing a music video for this track, so keep your eyes peeled for that. 

Quotable Lyrics

I got big racks, I'm in the Maybach, ridin' down Melrose
I used to trap in my shell toes, now I pull up at Wells Fargo
I'm Louis V down to my ankle, run that shit up, got more money than bankers

