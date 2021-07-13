Atlanta rapper Yung Mal, real name Khamal Micheal Braud, has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder. He was among six people who were charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the six men were arrested and charged on Saturday night after a man was killed at the gas station. The victim was in his mid-40s. He was shot at the Chevron station on 2450 Candler Road at around 9 PM.



According to the report, the victim and the suspects were seen arguing before the shooting. The suspects are De’Vonti King, 19; Thavian Ford, 46; Bryan Jones, 26; Deavin Baker, 31; Darreun Dodson, 20; and Khamal Braud, 25. Dodson reportedly faces additional charges for a violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act and an aggravated assault charge.

Yung Mal and the other suspects are reportedly being held at DeKalb County Jail.

We have reached out to Yung Mal's team for a statement and will update this story when we hear back.

The rapper is best known for formerly being signed to Gucci Mane and 1017. He recently released his latest mixtape 1.5 Way Or No Way in May. His most popular songs include "GodZilla" and "Walkin" with Pooh Shiesty.



