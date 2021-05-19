mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal Bosses Up On New Mixtape "1.5 Way Or No Way" Featuring Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, & More

Alex Zidel
May 19, 2021 15:45
1.5 Way Or No Way
Yung Mal

Yung Mal returns with his new mixtape "1.5 Way Or No Way."


For Atlanta rapper Yung Mal, it's 1.5 Way or No Way at all. The title of his brand new mixtape speaks to the rising star's strong loyalty for his team. After releasing a series of videos from the new project, Yung Mal has officially unleashed the full project on all digital streaming platforms.

Unpacking his latest triumphs and showing love to his neighborhood, Yung Mal bosses up in a major way on his new project. Well-respected for his exceptional work ethic, the former 1017 representative shows that there are no hard feelings with Guwop's artists, working with Pooh Shiesty and BIG30 on the tape. Of course, Mal also recruited Lil Quill, in addition to other rap stars including G Herbo, Lil Gotit, and Slimelife Shawty.

Have a listen to Yung Mal's new tape below to hear what he's been up to in recent months.

Tracklist:

1. Got It Together
2. Where U Been
3. Walkin (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
4. Woo (Wait) [feat. Lil Quill]
5. Custom Drip
6. Wassup With Me (feat. G Herbo)
7. 10fifty I Luv Ya
8. Hectic (feat. Real Taker)
9. 4DG
10. Woah Woah (feat. Lil Gotit)
11. Used To Poppin
12. BIG1.5 (feat. BIG30)
13. 1.5 Way Or No Way
14. Pull Up To The Bank
15. Watch Ya Step (feat. Slimelife Shawty)
16. Blood In My Eyes
17. Stay Down

