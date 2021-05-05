Yung Mal & Pooh Shiesty Link Up On "Walkin"

Yung Mal is heating the streets up. Initially joining the 1017 roster as part of Mal & Quill, the rapper's solo efforts have now been released directly through Alamo Records but there's no bad blood with his former label. In fact, the rapper returned today with a new collaboration alongside 1017's star pupil Pooh Shiesty who assists on "Walkin." A chilling Memphis-style beat backs the two rappers who weave through the piano keys with details of vengeance and street warfare.

The latest from Yung Mal arrives after the release of April's "1.5 Way or No Way." After releasing 6 Rings in 2020, it appears that the recent slew of singles he's released are in preparation to a follow-up project.

As for Pooh Shiesty, the rapper is fresh off of the release of Shiesty Season which produced the smash single, "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk. Check out our Rise & Grind interview with Shiesty here.

Quotable Lyrics

Ask about us, get the drop, you gone less than a week

No, ain't no gettin' away, they said some shit, maybe, I'm forever beefin'

I'm in my prime, you n***as washed up, all my work be recent

