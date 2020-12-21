Yung Lean Keeps His Alter Ego Alive With New Album "BlodHundar & Lullabies"

At 24 years old, Yung Lean has been through more than a lot of musicians twice his age. Drug abuse, psychosis and tragic loss have been mainstays in his story since going viral back in 2013, but he's since found ways to break away from his past issues by way of an alter ego of sorts named "jonathan leandoer96." Following his debut under the moniker last year with Nectar, the Stockholm-bred Soundcloud star continues to broaden his artistry with the follow-up, BlodHundar & Lullabies.



To start things off, nothing on BlodHundar & Lullabies sounds like anything you're use to — forget "Ginseng Strip 2002" or "Hoover" Yung Lean for a second and immerse yourself completely in Jonatan Leandoer for this one. Hip-hop and emo trap take a backseat to the vibe this time around, which opts for more indie rock and alternative vibes throughout. If you can tune your musical palette off rap for a minute, this album is surprisingly unique and arranged with amazing detail. The dominate sound is more Radiohead than Roddy Richh, but still embodies the "sad boyz" persona that Lean has made a pillar to his production. If you need something to slow you down for the end of 2020, we'd highly recommend giving this new side of Yung Lean a chance. Overall, the reaction you'll have to his more melodic, acoustic-driven material may even surprise you by how much you end up rocking with it.

Listen to BlodHundar & Lullabies by Yung Lean — err, we mean "jonatan leandoer96"! — right now on your preferred music steaming service

