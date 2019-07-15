Yung Lean Joined By Sickboyrari, YSB OG, & Bladee On "Famous" Track

In a new collaboration, Sickboyrari (fka Black Kray). Bladee, Yung Lean and YSB OG came together for their "Famous" track, delivering on a new video to accompany the selection.

It finds the Sadboys, Goth Money, and Draingnag collectiv4s crossing borders, bringing together the American and Swedish emcee over the lofi ISO Beats-produced backdrop.

Even with four voices making a contribution, the track ends rather abruptly at just over two minutes, but its accompanying video does not lack in visual representation for the duration of its VHS-shot run. Get into the new track down below and be sure to comment what you think of the link up.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch know I'm always outside with my n-ggas

Ride 'til the end, 'til we touch the sky n-gga

Everywhere we go, shawty, keep the shine with us

N-ggas with snow, they can come outside with us