Yung Lean Drops Off His Latest Single "Trip"

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right. As a pivotal force in the cloud rap era, the Swedish rapper created a whole universe out of his eccentricities through ethereal sounds and sad boy vibes. However, some are just getting put on to him. The rapper's single, "Ginseng Strip 2002" transformed into a viral hit recently, thanks to TikTok, but it seems like it couldn't come at a better time. With his new album Stardust set to drop on April 8th, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Trip." The rapper dashes through the upbeat, electronically-tinged production with nonchalant, speedy flows on his latest record that he initially teased at a show in Oslo earlier this month.

Check the latest from Yung Lean below.

Quotable Lyrics

She smell like peppermint, we going hard like Eversince

Uh like ever since, we be going hard like Eversince

Only got brothers, I ain't got no friends

Room be spinning like the ceiling fan

