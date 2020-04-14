Yung Lean Drops Off Brand New Single "Violence"

Yung Lean has been steadily been working on the rollout for his forthcoming album, STARZ. Though the coronavirus pandemic seemingly put a hold on the North American spot dates he had planned for this spring, the rapper is still unleashing new singles. Teaming up with producer whitearmor, Yung Lean unleashed his new single, "Violence" earlier today, bundled alng with a new visual. The cloudy elements of his music meet a punk-rock influence as flexes turn into introspective bars of inner turmoil.

The song was also released alongside a preview of another track titled, "Pikachu." For anyone who appreciated his cloud rap style when he first emerged with likely appreciate the dose of nostalgia.

Check out Yung Lean's new single below and keep your eyes peeled for STARZ.

Quotable Lyrics

Whatever I want, gotta get it pronto

Nine lives, like a cat, jumping out the window

We make magic, burn cash, you know that's the motto

Whole lot of digits when they scan the barcode

