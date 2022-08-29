mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Lean Delivers Two New Singles "Lazy Summer Day/Chinese Restaurant"

Aron A.
August 29, 2022 11:28
1 View
00
0
Via Yung Lean Via Yung Lean
Via Yung Lean

Lazy Summer Day/Chinese Restaurant
Yung Lean

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Two new songs from Yung Lean to start off your week.


It's been roughly five months since Yung Lean blessed fans with his latest album, Stardust but he blessed fans with a quick two-song pack this morning as the summer comes to an end. Lean shared "Lazy Summer Day" and "Chinese Restaurant" on streaming services on Monday morning. The former is a breezy record that captures the calm of the final days of summer. Truly, there isn't a better time for this record to drop. "Chinese Restaurant" is a shorter record at 1:16 minutes. Lean's more charged up on this record in comparison to "Lazy Summer Day" as he takes on soulful production.

Check out the latest two-song offering from Yung Lean below and let us know which one of his two records you prefer the most.

Quotable Lyrics
Same shit, new day, money in the suitcase
Memories do fade, yeah, they do fade
I'm alone at a Chinese restaurant
Late nights, same flights, shiny emeralds

Yung Lean
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Lean Delivers Two New Singles "Lazy Summer Day/Chinese Restaurant"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject