Yung Lean Collaborates With FKA Twigs, Skrillex, Thaiboy Digital & More On "Stardust" Mixtape

The last time we received a project from Yung Lean was in May of 2020 when the Swedish rapper dropped off Starz, a 16-track album including just one feature from Ariel Pink on the record's title track. This Friday, he's returned with a Stardust – a new mixtape loaded with a handful of impressive accompaniments.

FKA twigs kicks things off on "Bliss" which recently received a music video, and Skrillex appears on "Lips" as well as "SummerTime Blood" alongside Bladee and Ecco2k. We also hear from Thaiboy Digital on "Starz2theRainbow" and Ant Wan on "Paradise Lost."





As Stereo Gum reports, Lean had a mainstream moment of success earlier this year, when his 2013 hit "Ginseng Strip 2002" blew up on TikTok, sending plenty of new fans flocking his way.

Production credits on Stardust go out to names like Salem's Jack Donaghue, Whitearmor, Woesum, and Ssaliva. Stream Yung Lean's latest arrival below, and let us know what songs you'll be saving to your playlist in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Bliss (feat. FKA twigs)

2. Trip

3. Gold

4. Starz2theRainbow (feat. Thaiboy Digital)

5. All the things

6. Lips (feat. Skrillex)

7. Paradise Lost (feat. Ant Wan)

8. SummerTime Blood (feat. Skrillex, Bladee, Ecco2k)

9. Nobody else

10. Waterfall

11. Letting it all go

12. Visions (Outro)

