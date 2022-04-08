mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Lean Collaborates With FKA Twigs, Skrillex, Thaiboy Digital & More On "Stardust" Mixtape

Hayley Hynes
April 08, 2022 17:27
219 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Stardust
Yung Lean Feat. FKA Twigs, ThaiBoy Digital, Skrillex, Bladee & Ecco2k

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Lean's 2013 track "Ginseng Strip 2002" was incredibly popular on TikTok earlier this year.


The last time we received a project from Yung Lean was in May of 2020 when the Swedish rapper dropped off Starz, a 16-track album including just one feature from Ariel Pink on the record's title track. This Friday, he's returned with a Stardust – a new mixtape loaded with a handful of impressive accompaniments.

FKA twigs kicks things off on "Bliss" which recently received a music video, and Skrillex appears on "Lips" as well as "SummerTime Blood" alongside Bladee and Ecco2k. We also hear from Thaiboy Digital on "Starz2theRainbow" and Ant Wan on "Paradise Lost."


As Stereo Gum reports, Lean had a mainstream moment of success earlier this year, when his 2013 hit "Ginseng Strip 2002" blew up on TikTok, sending plenty of new fans flocking his way.

Production credits on Stardust go out to names like Salem's Jack Donaghue, Whitearmor, Woesum, and Ssaliva. Stream Yung Lean's latest arrival below, and let us know what songs you'll be saving to your playlist in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Bliss (feat. FKA twigs)

2. Trip

3. Gold

4. Starz2theRainbow (feat. Thaiboy Digital)

5. All the things

6. Lips (feat. Skrillex)

7. Paradise Lost (feat. Ant Wan)

8. SummerTime Blood (feat. Skrillex, Bladee, Ecco2k)

9. Nobody else

10. Waterfall

11. Letting it all go

12. Visions (Outro)

[Via]

Yung Lean FKA Twigs ThaiBoy Digital Skrillex Bladee Ecco2k new music new album new project Stardust
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Yung Lean Collaborates With FKA Twigs, Skrillex, Thaiboy Digital & More On "Stardust" Mixtape
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject