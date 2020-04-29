Though many initially deemed Sweden's Yung Lean to be a meme rapper, it soon became evident that there was a unique and gifted artist lurking within. Even the skeptics found themselves converted by 2017's Stranger, a whimsical and occasionally beautiful take on a hallucinogenic fairy tale. And while his follow-up project Poison Ivy wasn't regarded as highly, Lean has remained an interesting artist to watch, especially given the exciting ways he continues to evolve.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Now, the fan-favorite rapper is gearing up to deliver a brand new album called Starz, taking to Instagram to unveil the tracklist, album cover, and release date. Set to arrive on May 15th, Starz is largely a solo showcase, with the sole guest appearance coming from critical darling Ariel Pink. As of now, we've already had a chance to hear both "Pikachu" and "Violence," released as a two-part video; should you be so inclined, check them out right here.

Where do you stand on Yung Lean -- are you excited to see what he has to offer on Starz? Check out the full tracklist below, and look for this one to land in a few weeks. In the interim, go queue up "Red Bottom Sky" for a reminder of what he's capable of.

My Agenda⁠

Yayo⁠

Boylife In EU⁠

Violence⁠

Outta My Head⁠

Dance In The Dark⁠

Acid At 7/11⁠

Starz feat. Ariel Pink⁠

Hellraiser⁠

Butterfly Paralyzed⁠

Dogboy⁠

Iceheart⁠

Pikachu⁠

Low⁠

Sunset Sunrise⁠

Put Me In A Spell⁠