Yung Lean & Thaiboi Digital Link Up On "First Class"

Aron A.
May 30, 2019 16:16
First Class
Yung Lean & ThaiBoy Digital

New heat from Yung Leandoer and ThaiBoy Digital.


Yung Lean released his last project, Poison Ivy in October but within months, he returned with new music. Earlier this year, he dropped off "Creep Creeps" and teamed up with bladee for "Red Velvet." Now, he teams up with his frequent collaborator, Thaiboy Digital for their new song, "First Class." The collaboration is a possible new single that's set to appear on Thaiboy Digital's new album, Legendary Member. Thaiboy Digital's latest single came along with a music video that features an appearance from DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia who plays backgammon with the two rappers. 

"First Class" adds to the lengthy list of collaborations between Yung Lean and Thaiboy Digital. Last year, the two artists linked up for "King Cobra" which served as a loose single.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm gettin' jiggy with the coca
I'm in the Lambo truck, Thaiboy Goon pour me up
Anaconda around my waist, diamonds all up in my face
Rhinestones all up in my eyes, I let it go away

Yung Lean
