Yung LB & Sada Baby Serenade The Streets With "No Scale"

HNHH PREMIERE: Yung LB and Sada Baby mob out in the video for "No Scale."

Jokes up, everybody. Yung LB is well-known in the streets, working as a strongly-connected entrepreneur and contributing to some big-name products that you may have heard of. A popular new strain of cannabis, Runtz, has been picking up among weed connoisseurs and Yung LB had a hand in founding the company behind it, flexing his status as the leader of Jokes Up Entertainment as well. On his latest project Quarter Pound The QP, the rapper called on Detroit standout Sada Baby to collaborate on "No Scale," combining both of their talents to unleash a street anthem. The two forces recently linked up to film the video and we were lucky enough to land the exclusive premiere, which you can watch above.

Going live with the video for "No Scale," Sada Baby and Yung LB show off their street prowess in the yard, mobbing with the crew. Blunt smoke, cash, bags, and cars are featured in the clip, showing off a lifestyle that many of us strive to achieve. With the buzz that both artists have been getting, it's only up from here.

Watch the new video from Yung LB and Sada Baby above and be sure to subscribe to the HotNewHipHop YouTube page for future music video premieres.