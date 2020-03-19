Yung L.A. Shoots His Shot At JT On "Zone 3"

JT is out of jail now, though her relationship status hasn't been disclosed. Nevertheless, if JT is single, Yung LA is making sure that she knows he's interested. The Atlanta rapper just released an infectious new bop called "Zone 3" with his auto-tuned vocals paying homage to the area of the A that brought him up. Off the rip, he raps, "I like City Girls, I got a crush on JT," before fantasizing about flying her out to Zone 3. Yung LA's vocals softly land over the chilling production laid out by Twan Da God. Taking pride in the place that he dwells, Yung LA's world centers around Zone 3, even as women come from all across the world. Whether it's Cabo or Los Angeles, it's clear that there's no place like home.

Quotable Lyrics

Met a baddie in LA, I think she rock from Zone 3

Got a model out in Cabo, I flew her to Zone 3

On a Xannie with no panties, and she reppin' Zone 3

She want flavor, Prada, Bally, she gotta come to Zone 3