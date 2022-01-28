Yung Kayo Recruits Yeat For Heavy New Single "YEET"

One of the coolest things about the growing Young Stoner Life Records roster is that no two artists on the label sound the same. There's truly something for everybody over at the Snake Pit. Young Thug has spent years building one of the greatest modern hip-hop labels, which includes 18-year-old Yung Kayo, the youngest member of the collective.

After experiencing some initial success last year, Kayo has been hyping up his upcoming project, DFTK (Down For The Kount), for the last few weeks. On Friday (January 28), the rising rapper released his latest single for "YEET," featuring none other than underground sensation himself, Yeat.

The heavy new single is out now, showing some of Kayo's range as he explores new sounds. Check out "YEET" with Yeat below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

In the garden, b*tch, I feel like I'm Peter Pan

If you look this way, you won't get to see the man

John Cena, why you waving your fingers, man?

I buy the land and buy the crib, redesign