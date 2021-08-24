Yung Joc wants nothing more than to live a long, fulfilling life, and he wants the same for his children. As the television personality has been trying to get through to his 20-year-old son, Amoni, about his behavior and how to conduct himself with the police, they nearly got into a physical altercation on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta before they needed to be separated.

"It's hard being a Black man trying to raise a Black son. Every time I walk out the door, I gotta say, 'God, please protect me from anybody that wants to cause me harm, to the police,'" said Joc. "I'm trying to get that through [my son's] head."

The camera cut from Joc's confessional to a scene where they're in the midst of an argument outside. The rapper addressed his son and told him that he's risking his life by hanging out with the wrong people, but Amoni kept talking back to his father. At one point, Joc got frustrated and threw his chair at the wall. He rejoined the conversation and raised his voice, but Amoni wasn't understanding his father's point. They nearly got into a physical altercation when Joc swung on his son before they were separated.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The wild moment forced Yung Joc to address it further on his radio show this morning, saying that they were both calm for a long time during the conversation before losing their cool. He also touched more on the traumas he endured last year, revealing that his relationship with Amoni is still strong following the episode.

Watch the argument, and Joc's comments on it, below.