On Thursday (May 5), rapper Yung Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, was apprehended and booked in the Gwinett County Jail. The Atlanta native was charged with child abandonment.

According to inmate records, Joc was taken into custody at 2:58 A.M., however, he didn't stay in the slammer for long. Records also showed that he bonded out nearly three hours later at 5:03 A.M. The radio personality had to pay $1,300, along with additional fees, in order to be released.

As of now, there are few details regarding his actual charges. It is known that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is a father of eight, and has four different baby mothers, but it remains a mystery which child he went to jail for.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nonetheless, this would not be the first time Joc has gotten into some trouble regarding his kids. Last year, while filming LHHATL, he and his son, Amoni Robinson, got into a heated argument. Their dispute stemmed from Amoni's friend getting Joc's nightclub, The Venue, shut down back in 2019.

Frustrated with his son's life decisions, Joc threw a chair at the wall out of rage. He also attempted to swing on his first-born child before security separated them. Following their run-in, though, Joc confirmed that he and his child still have a strong relationship.

HNHH will share more details regarding Joc's arrest as soon as they are revealed. Until then, check out the rapper's mugshot along with his record.



