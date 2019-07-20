After years of relationship drama, some of which has unfolded on-screen for reality television viewers, Yung Joc is getting married. Earlier this week, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta fans watched as the Georgia rapper dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, attorney Kendra Robinson. Considering his sordid romantic relationships with LHHA castmates Karlie Redd and Kadiyah Lewis, it was surprising to find out that Joc and Kendra have been together for years. However, they battled through the reality TV drama and have been able to make their partnership work.

TMZ claims that they've spoken with the newly engaged rapper and he's stated that being with a woman such as Kendra has caused him to change his creeping, cheating ways. According to the outlet, Joc said that he also wants to be an inspiration to other men out there that they, too, can find themselves a good woman once they buckle down.

Whenever there's a reality TV wedding on the horizon, VH1 loves to swoop in and capitalize on it if they can. There haven't been any formal announcements of Joc and Kendra receiving their own wedding spin-off special or series, but Joc isn't opposed to the idea. He said that he would love to do something of the sort if he got the opportunity, however, he noted that he wouldn't want to take any money for it. The rapper just wants the public to know that it's possible for everyone to change their past behaviors and develop new reputations. Would you tune in and watch Joc and Kendra jump the broom?