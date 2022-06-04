Yung Joc recently explained how T-Pain's "Buy U A Drank" came together, revealing that the song was inspired by Lil Flip refusing to shake T-Pain's hand. Joc recalled the incident during an interview with Vlad TV, Friday.

Joc, who is featured on the classic track, said that T-Pain was a big fan of Flip's at the time and wanted to meet him, but when he went to shake Flip's hand, T-Pain caught him off guard.

"Put 'er there," Joc recalls Pain telling Flip, describing it as "some white boy shit." Flip allegedly left T-Pain hanging during the interaction.



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Afterward, Joc offered to buy T-Pain a drink to cheer him up. Months later, T-Pain called up Joc to ask him to be featured on "Buy U A Drank."

“How can I make a song called ‘Buy You A Drank’ and you probably the only n***a that bought me a drank?” Joc quotes T-Pain as having said.

T-Pain responded to a post of the video on The Shade Room with a cap emoji.

"Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')" was released in 2007 as the lead single from T-Pain's second studio album, Epiphany. The song reached as high as number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Later in the interview, Joc revealed that it was difficult to get the song cleared initially despite it going on to become one of the biggest hits of both artists' careers.

Check out Yung Joc's full explanation with Vlad TV below.