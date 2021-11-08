On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long.

“[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity. We said we weren’t going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away,” he told Page Six back in February. “A perfect wedding would just be able to look into each other’s eyes knowing that we worked and fought hard for this very day and to just be able to share our love unconditionally in front of the world.”





Videos from the special day uploaded to The Shade Room show Robinson in her luxurious wedding dress, looking as beautiful as ever. The venue also appeared to be perfectly decorated, with the sparking chandeliers only adding ambiance to the wedding ceremony.

Love & Hip-Hop co-stars Erica Mena and Safaree were some of the first attendees so share footage of the bridge walking down the aisle, making her way towards her beau while being serenaded. “Joc is getting married y’all, it’s official,” Mena can be heard saying in one of the clips. “He is off the market ladies. That’s right Kendra!”

Over on his Instagram page, Joc shared a funny skit featuring some of his friends showing up to the big day, but they clearly didn’t get the dress code memo. “When Drip goes to Yung Joc wedding goes wrong,” he captioned the clip.





Those who have kept up with the reality series over the years know how incredibly special this moment is for the newlyweds. If you haven’t yet seen the pair’s love story unfold on Love & Hip-Hop, there’s no time like the present to do some binge watching.

Congratulations to Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson on their beautiful union.

[Via]