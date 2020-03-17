When it was revealed on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta that Yung Joc had a girlfriend, people didn't know what to expect. However, his friends and fans were more than accepting of Kendra Robinson, an attorney. In March 2019, Yung Joc and Kendra got engaged and back in January, the rapper told Tiffany Pollard that he'd even tattooed his fiancée's name on his penis.

However, having the name "Kendra" inked alongside his genitals isn't quite enough for his lady. On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Joc and Kendra visited a physician because she wants him to get a vasectomy. The rapper reportedly has eight children—including two sets of twins—with four different women, and it doesn't look like Kendra wants to add her name to the list of baby mamas, married or not.

In the clip, Yung Joc and Kendra are in the doctor's office as the rapper makes it clear that he's not comfortable with having a vasectomy. "I feel like it's selfish," Kendra said in the green screen interview. "If you really love me, if you really want to consider my body, my mind, my soul, and the longevity of our relationship, then you will at least put forth some type of effort. I feel like maybe's he's getting cold feet."

Back at the doctor's office, she seems irritated that Joc doesn't want to go through with the procedure. "How 'bout you do it," he said. Kendra then questions him over wanting more children and criticized Yung Joc over not having time for all of the kids he currently has. The comment angered the rapper, and the exchange soon circulated on social media where fans slammed Kendra for putting pressure on her soon-to-be husband. Check out the clip and a few responses below.