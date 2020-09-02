Yung Gravy Taps Into Latin-Trap Interests With "yup!"

Comedic Trap MC, Yung Gravy, has returned from his roughly year-long lull in solo work with his new single, “yup!”, released Tuesday.

The Latin strings in the song are a notable divergence in production from the modern pop instrumentals over trap hi-hats that we were treated to in Baby Gravy 2, his recent collaborative album with bbno$. Still, it should be of mild surprise that the “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot” rapper is open to trying new things.

He remains both consistent and creative in his sexual commentary with his signature wit on such lines as “If that bitch can clip her seat belt on the first try then she ain’t my type/ Gravy need a bitch with an ass so fat that it makes it hard to live her life”.

He retains such control over the track throughout its entirety without the assistance of any features, an uncommon move for the rapper who’s worked with the likes of TrippythaKid, Chief Keef, Juicy J, and Lil Baby.

Nonetheless, he makes the most of the three-and-a-half-minute foot-tapping tune by delivering a shot of excitement, mixed with fan speculation of the single prefacing the release of another full-length album.

Quotable Lyrics

Gravy got the drip and the cheese like I’m fondue

All of y’all be on one congrats, bitch, I’m on too