No matter where you've been this past summer, you've probably heard Yung Gravy's Rickroll-sampling hit, "Betty (Get Money)." It's popped off on TikTok and social media, and the Minnesota rapper's got some more heat in store for fans. His first full-length album in two years, Marvelous, will release on October 28th, and he's just given fans a taste of what's to come through a look at the cover art and tracklist. While Yung Gravy's got a lot of eyes on him right now for dating Addison Rae's mom, it seems he's just as ready to have a great fall as he did a great summer.

The cover art points to Gravy's cheeky and colorful homages to older-school styles, as it looks like a painting done for a '50s or '60s movie poster. He's surrounded by beautiful dress-clad ladies, cigar smoke, martini glasses, and draped in a puffy coat, all in an image that screams both opulence and meme potential.

As far as the tracklist itself, the 26-year-old has tapped frequent collaborator bbno$ and viral artist Rich Brian, who already made a splash together with the single "C'est La Vie." Two more features from TrippyThaKid and Ishdarr round out the features, so it seems that this will be a Gravy-heavy project that he'll need to support with his own creativity and skill. He's betting on himself, saying that this is his "best work yet guaranteed."

Even if the album underperforms, Gravy's got his feet firmly planted in the culture these days. Social media has reacted hilariously to Yung Gravy's relationship with Addison Rae's mother, with the TikTok star herself saying that this PR drama amid her parents' separation has her feeling "mortified." While you can stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for updates on Gravy's MILF saga, we hope that the drama surrounding the couple doesn't impact the music. You might be tired of "Betty (Get Money)," but you can't deny the world needs more fun songs like that.