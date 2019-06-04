Yung Gravy Drops "Sensational" With Lil Baby, Juicy J, & More

With a name like Yung Gravy, it's hard to take this Minnesota artist seriously. His song titles don't really make things easier for us either. Gravy has a song on his new album called "Daddy Aioli Interlude" and another called "1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot." The man is... inventive to say the least. If there's one thing we've got to say about Yung Gravy it's that he's managed to carve a lane for himself, which is already so many steps ahead of his peers. His music is comedic but also holds high production value. Deep down, you know that Gravy isn't just messing around on the microphone. He might joke around but at the end of the day, Sensational is actually a pretty fun listen.

Releasing his project last week, Gravy managed to get Lil Baby, Juicy J, Pouya, and more for the body of work. Listen to the project on your preferred streaming service and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Gravy For Pope

2. Buttered Up (feat. Juicy J)

3. Charlene (feat. Mia Gladstone)

4. The Boys Are Back In Town (feat. Pouya, Ramirez & TrippythaKid)

5. Magic

6. Whip A Tesla (feat. bbno$)

7. Daddy Aioli Interlude

8. Gravy Train

9. E.T. (feat. Lil Mayo)

10. Alley Oop (feat. Lil Baby)

11. Richard Simmons

12. Pizzazz

13. 1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot