Yung Gravy Announces New Album With Single "C'est La Vie"

Lawrencia Grose
September 24, 2022 10:12
Yung Gravy ft. bbno$ & Rich Brian "C'est La Vie"/Republic RecordsYung Gravy ft. bbno$ & Rich Brian "C'est La Vie"/Republic Records
Yung Gravy ft. bbno$ & Rich Brian "C'est La Vie"/Republic Records

C'est La Vie
Yung Gravy Feat. bbno$ & Rich Brian

Yung Gravy links up with the two talented artists to deliver a cheerful record about living life.


Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, introduced himself to the music scene in 2016 and has undoubtedly gotten better over time. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, the rapper is equipped with an unmatched swagger and style that keeps his fanbase coming back for more.

Yesterday (September 23), the 26-year-old released a new single ahead of his upcoming album, Marvelous, which releases on October 28.

The record, "C'est La Vie" features a cheerful and upbeat tempo accompanied by Yung Gravy's skillful puns. He didn't go at the three-minute track alone, though. His best friend and recurring collaborator, bbno$, and Indonesian rap spectacle, Rich Brian, also appeared on the single. Focusing on being carefree and having fun, the memorable hook says, "Let me live my life, baby c’est la vie."

Stream the record on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tall b*tch, I attack on Titan
Need a find VP, like Biden
Trap that purp in the gold like a viking
Double cup ice like Tampa Lightning

Yung Gravy bbno$ Rich Brian
