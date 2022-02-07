Yung Gravy & Dillon Francis Team Up For Some "Cake & Cognac"

Yung Gravy is well-known for his ridiculous, sometimes cringe-worthy songs about MILFs, cougars, and similar topics. Often utilizing old-school disco samples with outstanding production from the likes of Y2K and others, Yung Gravy has officially gotten to work with electronic producer Dillon Francis, dropping a four-song EP called Cake and Cognac.

A trio of new songs from Yung Gravy and Dillon Francis was uploaded to streaming services last week, including features from T-Pain ("Hot Tub") and Tommy Cash ("Whisk It Up"). The project also includes a second version of "Coochie Anthem," remixed by Dillon Francis.

This new EP comes in the midst of Gravy and Francis' Sugar, Spice, and Everything Ice tour.

Check out the new music below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Whisk It Up (feat. Tommy Cash)

2. Coochie Anthem

3. Hot Tub (feat. T-Pain)

4. Coochie Anthem (Dillon's Version VIP)