Yung Fume & Lil Durk Extend A Hand On "Help You Out"

The sound of drill has traveled across the world. There are pockets of Asia, Europe and, Australia that have taken the sound and formed it into something of their own but whether it's Brooklyn or London, Chicago will always be home to drill music. In recent times, the UK drill scene has bubbled alongside its Brooklyn counterpart with producers like Axl and 808Melo.

Now, things are coming full circle as we witness the forefathers of drill extend their arm out to other pockets of the world that have been influenced by them. This week, Lil Durk and Yung Fume reconnected for their new single, "Help Me Out." Over an eerie drill beat with a saxophone that gives off heavy jazz vibes, the two rappers reflects on loyalty and betrayal in the street and in the rap game.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics



Wanna fuck a bitch but she gon' tweak, I know she fan down

Me knowin' my bitch, gon' cut off my dick, when she find out

You told or not, nigga? That's confusion

These real VVS's, not infusions

They'll try to count you out whenever you losin'