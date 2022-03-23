Alabama-based hip-hop artist Yung Bleu left the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night (March 23) with a major win, taking home the award for Best New Hip-Hop Artist. He proudly posed with his new trophy on the red carpet after being nominated alongside the likes of BIA, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, and Pooh Shiesty.

The Grammy-nominated artist experienced a confidence boost after the win, tweeting, "I’m winning all this year ain’t sh*t nobody can tell me."





Fellow nominee Coi Leray made sure to celebrate this moment for Bleu, writing on Instagram, "CONGRATULATIONS YOU ARE THE F*CKING GOAT. AND YES YOU ARE THE F*CKING BESTTTTT."



Screenshot via @coileray on Instagram

As of this publication, Coi is the only other nominee in this category to publicly congratulate Yung Bleu on his win.

This award win comes at an important time in Bleu's career as the rapper is also starting to be recognized as a capable producer too, making beats for the likes of Lil Wayne and many others in recent months. As he continues to vent about the music industry only caring about numbers, this accomplishment should be an indicator to the young hitmaker that he is valued in this business and his contributions will not be forgotten or diminished.

Congratulations to Yung Bleu on winning Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the iHeartRadio Awards!



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images