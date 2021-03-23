He's the latest rapper to sit down with VladTV for a lengthy, extensive interview, but that may have been Yung Bleu's last for a while. The Alabama rapper joins the list of artists who talk about their careers and pop culture with the famed interviewer, but over on Twitter, Bleu shared an update on future discussions with reporters. The rapper managed to dodge a few controversial questions pertaining to some of his beefs or the ongoing case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, however, it was too much for the time being.

"I’m done with interviews for a while the captions be so misleading," Bleu tweeted over the weekend. He didn't specify what interview or caption he's referring to, but because his most recently released sit-down with VladTV has been arriving in parts over the past week, many have assumed he's speaking about this one.

During his chat with Vlad, Bleu was asked about YK Osiris and the singer's wardrobe controversy that turned into trolling from Mustard and 21 Savage. On Twitter, Yung Bleu retweeted Vlad's post about that section of the interview and joked, "[sideways crying laughing emojis] that my lil bradda I can talk about him."

Check out the rapper's posts below along with a few moments from his VladTV interview.