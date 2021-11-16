Last month, Yung Bleu (aka Bleu Vandross aka Bleu) sat down with HNHH for our On The Come Up series and made it very clear that Lil Wayne was, and is, one of his biggest inspirations when it comes to making music.

"Lil Wayne is definitely one of my favorite rappers," Blue told HNHH. "I feel like he just used to go so hard with the punchlines. Everybody just wanted to say and do them punchlines and see how creative they can get with punchlines. So that was kind of the wave I was on back in the days. Like, I was way more lyrical than I am now."

Now, it appears that the "You're Mines Still" rapper is about to get on a track with the man himself. However, in classic Lil Wayne fashion, he let Bleu know that he was going to take over the record.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In a screenshot of a text conversation between the two posted to Yung Bleu's IG story, Wayne gets straight to the point.

"I might go more than 16 bars on the intro trak," Weezy wrote. "That's kool?"

Bleu did not include his response in the screenshot he posted, but he did acknowledge that the intro track on his next project now belongs to Weezy F. Baby.

"When Wayne say this it's Wayne song now," he captioned the text conversation, including a fire emoji and laughing/crying emoji to go along with it.

While most rappers would lament the idea of somebody else outshining them on their own track, getting an idol to spit more than 16 bars on a record is a completely different situation. Based on Bleu's appreciation for Wayne, it's almost certain that he's more than happy giving the YMCMB founder as much time as he wants.

What do you think of Weezy letting Bleu know he was bringing more than 16 bars to the table? Let us know in the comments, and check out Yung Bleu's full On The Come Up episode below.