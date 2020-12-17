Yung Bleu Shares Emotional Video For “You’re Mines Still” Remix Without Drake

The video arrives following a major boost in streams thanks to Drake.

After scoring a coveted feature from the OVO head honcho himself, Yung Bleu has just dropped a new visual for his hit single “You’re Mines Still.” Depicting a story of Bleu attempting to win an ex-lover back, the video arrives right on time for his breakout year.

Originally featured on the Alabama newcomer’s released back in October, the single received a boost via the Drake-effect after the Toronto megastar hopped on the remix. Nearly 60 million cumulative streams later, the video stars influencer India Love as the bride-to-be ex-lover of Bleu. As the video unfolds, Bleu finds himself in a desperate attempt to get his girl back.

While Drake is notably absent from the video, the rogue bride fleeing the alter storyline is sure to keep viewers engaged. As we await Certified Lover Boy, it’s certainly nice to hear some new bars from Drizzy in the meantime.

In other news, earlier this year Bleu revealed he had signed a management deal with Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers imprint while remaining a member of Boosie Badazz’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate roster.

Check out the touching music video for Yung Bleu’s brand new video for “You’re Mines Still” featuring Drake above!