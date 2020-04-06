mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant On His New Track

Aron A.
April 06, 2020 17:13
Yung Bleu is back with his new single, "RIP Kobe."


Yung Bleu came through with his new track, "RIP Kobe" as well as an accompanying visual. Though the song doesn't necessarily speak too heavily on the passing of Kobe Bryant, he does compare his wins to the number of championship trophies the Lakers had claimed during his reign with Los Angeles. The rapper new single finds him rocking a Lakers jersey with Kobe's number on it while clips of old footage of Kobe playing ball cut in between his performance shots.

This is just another example of how Kobe's impact was deeper than just music. Over the weekend, the Basketball Hall Of Fame announced that Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted this year along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Check out Yung Bleu's latest record "RIP Kobe" below.

Quotable Lyrics
R.I.P Kobe, n***a ballin’ like the Lakers
Just got off the phone with Meek, he told me welcome to the Chasers
Intellectual, fucking hoes that's bisexual
And I’m puffing on these vegetables

