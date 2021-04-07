Yung Bleu Locks In With Vedo For "You Got It (Remix)"

It's been a few months since Vedo unleashed his sultry banger "You Got It." The sensual jam got just a tad bit more gutter with the assistance of some of trap's finest: Money Man and Young Dolph. The single's been gaining traction over the months but he's now revamped it with an artist that might fit the song's vibe a bit more fluently.

Yung Bleu slides through for the remix of Vedo's "You Got It." The trap-gospel delivery on the record brings out an even more luscious touch as the two artists reflect on love and lust over bedroom-friendly production.

Bleu's latest effort comes after the success of "You're Mines Still" with Drake. Clearly, he's rapidly becoming the industry go-to guy for features.

Check the "You Got It" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

She just want a little love, respect

I don't even wanna talk, no, get naked

She just want to hit the club and get sex'd

You gotta respect, she been flexin' on me



