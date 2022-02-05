The current state of the music industry has been debated for years. As there have been new avenues for artists to release their music independently, thanks to the ongoing changes being made to social media and streaming platforms, the industry has shifted its focus. While topping the charts, going Platinum, touring the world, and stacking up cash have been sought after in music throughout history, there are some who feel as if things aren't necessarily changing for the better.

We've reported on certain artists and producers lamenting about R&B and their aversion to the genre because it has seen a dramatic shift in the last decade. Yung Bleu issued a complaint of his own as a lover, and creator, of music.

"The love for music is gone all these labels care about is numbers now," he penned over on Twitter. "That’s why barely anything classics anymore they dnt push nothing just look at numbers wait for it to pop . I feel like I’m the last of a Dieng breed." He later added, "Ima real artist around the board . Y’all will see who around 10 years from now."

His tweets were shared across various platforms and several music fans seemed to agree, while others noted that there are many successful, talented artists making use of their moment in the spotlight without putting money before creativity. Check out his tweets below and let us know if you agree with Bleu.



