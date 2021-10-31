mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Joins DJ Chose On "Trying"

Aron A.
October 31, 2021 16:21
Trying
DJ Chose Feat. Yung Bleu

DJ Chose and Yung Bleu reconnect for "Trying."


It's been one hell of a year for both DJ Chose and Yung Bleu. The former has been producing hit after hit, calling on some of the hottest talents from the south to help bring his vision to life. In addition to that, he's added his touch to a few notable releases from Lakeyah, Don Toliver, and more. Yung Bleu, on the other hand, is riding high off of the release of his latest project, Moon Boy in the summer.

Now, the two artists have connected for their new collaboration titled, "Trying." Chose and Bleu has previously worked together on "We Was Broke." On "Trying," the two reflect on the efforts they put in, whether it's their professional or personal lives, to get to where they're at today. 

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got pressure on my mind, girl, won't you pull up?
Late night in the studio, so she got stood up
I feel like I'm a good n***a, so many that I could f*ck

