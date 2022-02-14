Yung Bleu, a father of two, just announced that he will be expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Tiemeria.

The Moon Boy rapper posted an ultrasound photo of his baby with the accompanying caption,”It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl she was shaped exactly like a [heart]...This is my heart otw! You gave me the best gift My Baby girl is otw! So in return happy Valentine’s Day @tiemeriad You know I love you with everything in me.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tiemeria announced her pregnancy a few days before Yung Bleu. The Dark Moon Cosmetics co-owner posted photos of her baby bump with the caption, “Being a boy mom is unmatched, best feeling in the world my sons are unbelievably sweet and lord are they mamas boys lol but now I get to experience the best of both worlds Princess Milan will be making her entrance this summer. My mini me is going to be a Gemini like her mommy. Daddy finna be stressed.”

Bleu showered the mother of his children with flowers and money on Valentine’s day. Timmeria showed off the set-up on her Instagram, gushing over her man’s gift-giving.

The rising Alabama artist snagged an award for “Best New Hip-Hop Artist” and “Best New Artist” at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards and BET Soul Train Awards back in November. Yung Bleu also garnered a Grammy-nomination for his support on H.E.R’s Back of My Mind album. He recently dropped his new single “Walk Through The Fire” featuring Ne-Yo.









