Yung Bleu Is Back With New EP "Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions"

Who would've thought Mobile, Alabama would be hip hop's latest unlikely talent factory?

Since catching Boosie's attention and signing to BadAzz Syndicate, Yung Bleu's brand of post-Drake hip hop has made its way into the playlists of females nationwide. It's not hard to see why: Bleu doesn't simp so much as he acutely analyzes what went right or wrong with the girl he's singing to or about. He's an emotionally intelligent rapper that isn't just whispering sweet nothings. You hear the sincerity in his voice when he says things like "I'm sitting here reminiscing how I would kiss you baby."

He knows what works for him, too. He has a penchant for piano-led trap ballads that give him enough space to experiment melodizing with his deep voice. There's a reason he compares himself to Luther Vandross.

Bleu packs six solid tracks in just under twenty minutes and if you're going through a breakup, you can enjoy a good cry to it.

Check out "Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions" on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think of Bleu's latest project.

Tracklist

1. Love Scars

2. 2AM in Houston

3. You're Mines Still

4. Her Fears

5. Regret In Your Eyes

6. You'll Be Sorry (feat. Brooklyn Love)