Yung Bleu Is Back With "Church"

Alabama's home to some great talent that's been emerging in recent times. While the South has been running things for nearly two decades at this point, artists like Yung Bleu have really been making some serious noise. Signed to Boosie's Bad Azz Music Syndicate, the rapper is well on his way to making serious waves in the foreseeable future.

After a highly productive 2019, Yung Bleu caps it off with a gospel for the streets. Admittedly, he doesn't head to the Lord's house on Sunday's but he exudes soul and pain on his latest track, "Church." The heartfelt anthem marks the first single off of Bleu Vandross 3 due out in 2020. Over church organs, his emotional delivery and vulnerability shine on this record.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I promise if you turn your back on me you will never see me again

Can't let you n***s get under my skin

Retaliation on mind, Lord knows I got heart full the sin

This pain feel it never gon' end

