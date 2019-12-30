mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Is Back With "Church"

Aron A.
December 30, 2019 14:26
155 Views
11
0
Yung Bleu via YouTubeYung Bleu via YouTube
Yung Bleu via YouTube

Church
Yung Bleu

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Bleu caps the year off with his latest track, "Church."


Alabama's home to some great talent that's been emerging in recent times. While the South has been running things for nearly two decades at this point, artists like Yung Bleu have really been making some serious noise. Signed to Boosie's Bad Azz Music Syndicate, the rapper is well on his way to making serious waves in the foreseeable future.

After a highly productive 2019, Yung Bleu caps it off with a gospel for the streets. Admittedly, he doesn't head to the Lord's house on Sunday's but he exudes soul and pain on his latest track, "Church." The heartfelt anthem marks the first single off of Bleu Vandross 3 due out in 2020. Over church organs, his emotional delivery and vulnerability shine on this record. 

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I promise if you turn your back on me you will never see me again
Can't let you n***s get under my skin
Retaliation on mind, Lord knows I got heart full the sin
This pain feel it never gon' end

Yung Bleu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  155
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Bleu bleu vandross 3 new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Bleu Is Back With "Church"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject