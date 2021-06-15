You miss all of the shots you never take, or so the saying goes, and Yung Bleu isn't about to miss out on an opportunity. The Alabama hitmaker is hoping to be the next "it" rapper in the industry and he's well on his way to achieving that goal. A DM conversation with Drake resulted in their "Your Mines Still" collaboration, and he's hoping to take some of that magic over to Nicki Minaj.

Bleu recently linked up with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz to deliver their single "Baddest," and while fans enjoy the R&B offering, Bleu Vandross wasted no time in firing off a tweet to the Queen rapper. "@NICKIMINAJ I fw u ...I’m not just saying this cuz ww should do a song ....even tho we should lol," he wrote.

Soon, fans were vying for the pair of artists to come together in the studio. Yet, there were those who came down on his just a bit, advising him that if Nicki reaches out in private, he shouldn't post the DM exchange like he did when responding to Drake. Bleu laid the chatter to rest. "Drake told me to post when I posted," Bleu revealed. "He said 'post it so they can no it’s coming' he hit me up some time before the world knew."

Meanwhile, Bleu's shot may have landed, because Nicki "liked" his tweet asking for a feature. "WTF ??? LET ME GET SOME SONGS READY IN CASE SHE REPLY TO MY DM." Do you think Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj should join forces? Check out a few tweets below.