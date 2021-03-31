Yung Bleu Gets Honest Over Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyles"

Yung Bleu's up right now. The rapper's leading the wave for the trap soul wave that's emerging heavily out of the South these days. His sound earned the praise of Southern legend Boosie who has acted as a mentor of sorts. However, it's his collaboration with Drake on the "You're Mine Still (Remix)" that admittedly propelled his career to new heights, earning him even bigger bags in the process.

The Alabama artist recently appeared on Coi Leray's single "Thieves In Atlanta" and dropped "Ghetto Love Birds" prior to this. This week, he returned his own freestyle over Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Opening up with a more muddy flow and a direct delivery, he slowly breaks into melodies over the course of the 3-minute freestyle.

A visual arrived along with the song that opens up with a clip of Bleu in the studio with Big Sean who offers him some major praise. Check out the Yung Bleu's "Lemon Pepper (Freestyle)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

My lil' dawg sat me down and said he feelin' cursed lately

Shit ain't pannin' out

I worked too hard for this money and I can't hand it out

I just got that n***a location and now we campin' out

Heard it through the wind he was talkin', I had to air it out