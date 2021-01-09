YK Osiris has been getting flamed relentlessly for the past two days, thanks to his recently purchased custom Gucci jacket. While he was likely aiming for a Michael Jackson-esque look, it resulted in a ruthless roast session that's involved a few people and a Clubhouse chatroom dedicated to its funeral. Nonetheless, YK Osiris has rolled with the punches with the exception of Lil Yachty who he recently debated on IG Live.

The jacket has warranted tons of criticism but it seems that it has won over a few others who have seemingly embraced the look. Yung Bleu, specifically, took to the 'Gram with his IDGAF attitude and an orange and brown custom Louis Vuitton jacket. It was evidently clear off of the rip that he wasn't concerned if he becomes victim to the Internet's torment. "Ion care what y'all say I swagged my shit," he captioned the photo along with a laughing face and shrug emojis. Osiris slid in the comments, writing, "Ooo hell naw" with several laughing emojis.

Bleu's jacket was customized by Exclusive Game who also did Osiris' jacket. However, on Instagram, they made it incredibly clear that they were only responsible for Osiris' jacket. Not the pants, socks, and shoe combination that left 21 Savage and Mustard outraged.

"Ay, the jacket was marvelous. The outfit was awful," the custom designer told YK Osiris over a Facetime call.

What do you think of Yung Bleu's jacket? Sound off in the comments.