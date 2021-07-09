mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Drops Off "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" Ft. Big Sean

Erika Marie
July 09, 2021 01:19
439 Views
35
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)
Yung Bleu Feat. Big Sean

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

This single is said to make an appearance on Bleu's forthcoming album, "Moon Boy."


Bleu Vandross may have been disappointed about his exclusion from the XXL Freshman list and the BET Awards nominations, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. Yung Bleu recently announced that his next project Moon Boywill arrive on July 23, and to start the rollout season, he shares his single "Way More Close (Stuck in a Box)" featuring Big Sean

The Alabama artist once again teeters the line between singer and rapper while delivering an R&B-esque single that fans will enjoy. The summer-ready track is bolstered by Big Sean's bars as the chart-topping Detroit emcee effortlessly drifts through his verses. We're excited to see what Yung Bleu has to offer on Moon Boy, but while we wait, stream "Way More Close (Stuck in a Box)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bust down Cartier, that's for my dime piece
Out on vacation, Jamaica, Queens, wherÐµ you find me
Down in the ghetto, in thÐµ roughest burrows, where the bloodline deep
We way too far from the motherland
I'm tryna take you back where you belong if you understand

Yung Bleu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  5
  0
  439
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Bleu Big Sean moon boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Bleu Drops Off "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" Ft. Big Sean
35
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject