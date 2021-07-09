Yung Bleu Drops Off "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" Ft. Big Sean

Bleu Vandross may have been disappointed about his exclusion from the XXL Freshman list and the BET Awards nominations, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. Yung Bleu recently announced that his next project Moon Boywill arrive on July 23, and to start the rollout season, he shares his single "Way More Close (Stuck in a Box)" featuring Big Sean.

The Alabama artist once again teeters the line between singer and rapper while delivering an R&B-esque single that fans will enjoy. The summer-ready track is bolstered by Big Sean's bars as the chart-topping Detroit emcee effortlessly drifts through his verses. We're excited to see what Yung Bleu has to offer on Moon Boy, but while we wait, stream "Way More Close (Stuck in a Box)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bust down Cartier, that's for my dime piece

Out on vacation, Jamaica, Queens, wherÐµ you find me

Down in the ghetto, in thÐµ roughest burrows, where the bloodline deep

We way too far from the motherland

I'm tryna take you back where you belong if you understand