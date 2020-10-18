It's Sunday so you already know it's that time, once again. We're back with another update of our R&B Season playlist that offers only the latest tracks in R&B and Soul that you should be vibing out to. Plus, it's Sunday. It's only right that you close out the weekend with some soothing vibes before you enter another week. Here's the rundown:

Yung Bleu has been one of the hottest names in the South right now, having previously signed a deal with Boosie and recently linking a management deal with Meek Mill's Dream Chasers. While his name is relatively fresh in the game, he received a co-sign for Drake that appeared in the form of a verse on "You're Mne Still." Bleu dropped off the remix to his single on Friday following much anticipation throughout the week.

Unfortunately, we didn't get an album from Ty Dolla $ign that many hoped for. After changing the title to his forthcoming album to Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, an appropriate title following his dominance in the past two years alone, the rapper delivered a breezy West Coast cut with assistance from some familiar faces, Mustard and Jhene Aiko. The three artists connect on "Be Yourself."

Justin Bieber blessed the SNL stage last night alongside Chance The Rapper but just before that, his new collaboration with Benny Blanco hit DSPs, "Lonely." It was only right that Biebervelli made his way onto this week's R&B Season playlist.

