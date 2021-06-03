Yung Bleu Desires Honesty & Loyalty On "Don't Lie To Me"

Yung Bleu has been one of the most consistent new artists in the game who has managed to win over just about everyone. The artist, unfortunately, aired his grievances out this past week when he didn't end up getting nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards. Surely, most people were confused by his exclusion, given that he's had just as good of a year as any of the other nominees, if not better.

Regardless of the award shows, it's clear that Bleu is keeping the ball moving. This week, he shared a brand new single titled, "Don't Lie To Me." The loose single arrived with a visual and is currently only available on YouTube. Hopefully, it makes its ways to DSPs soon.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Take your time when you love

Don't be rushin'

She left my feelings at the door but now I'm stuck in 'em

I ain't wait no time, put her on a flight