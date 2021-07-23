Yung Bleu Delivers "Moon Boy" Ft. Drake, Chris Brown, Gunna, Big Sean, 2 Chainz & More

He's making sure to put Alabama on the map in today's R&B circles. Yung Bleu has been creating his own waves in the Hip Hop scene with an approach to music that sets him apart from his peers and on Friday (July 23), the rising star shared his latest album, Moon Boy. Months ago, Bleu expressed frustrations over not being nominated for a BET Award and after he wasn't included in this year's XXL Freshman class, some believed the odds were stacked against him.

However, Bleu already had a successful hit with Drake under his belt, and what has followed have been additional singles with features from Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean. Moon Boy also hosts looks from John Legend, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Gunna, Davido, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Stream Moon Boy by Yung Bleu and let us know what you think about this one.

Tracklist

1. I Die Under the Moon ft. John Legend

2. Tired of You ft. H.E.R.

3. Angels Never Cry ft. Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black

4. Beautiful Lies ft. Kehlani

5. Contract Killers

6. Way More Close (Stuck in a Box) ft. Big Sean

7. Show Box ft. Jeezy

8. Last Summer

9. You're Mines Still ft. Drake

10. Waterworks ft. Gunna

11. Baddest ft. Chris Brown, 2 Chainz

12. Unforgiving ft. Davido

13. Dark Clouds

14. Old Days

15. Ghetto Love Birds ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie