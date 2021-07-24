Yung Bleu Connects With Moneybagg Yo & Kodak Black On "Angels Never Cry"

Boosie Badazz said it best -- Yung Bleu is a megastar. Though he's taken an unconventional approach to climb the ranks, he's essentially your favorite rapper's favorite artist right now. His ability to blend emotionally charged vibrato melodies with moody R&B-trap production has allowed him to occupy space in both genres organically.

The release of his debut album Moon Boy arrives after much anticipation and he doesn't disappoint. The 15-song project boasts appearances from 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, and John Legend, among others. One highlight of the project is "Angels Never Cry" ft. Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black. Bleu delivers an infectious anthem where he reflects on the lavish lifestyle he's earned through his work while also detailing heartbreak and death. Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black go back-to-back, though the latter dabbles even further with the melodies. It's a possible sign that we might end up seeing 'Yak get his R&B on soon.

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma be thuggin so n***a pull up with your clique and we put holes in that bitch

We ain't returnin' you hoes, 'cause we put loads in that bitch

We don't go by them new laws, stick to the code in this bitch

My diamonds got me froze in this bitch

