Yung Bleu Compiles "Throw Aways" For His Latest Project

Aron A.
August 16, 2019 20:33
Throw Aways
Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu drops off a short project for the fans.


Yung Bleu is one of the South's best kept secrets. Although he's gained a significant buzz over the past few years, he still hasn't really broke out in the way that you typically see artists do. But perhaps that might be because he doesn't need to. With the streets riding for him heavy, he doesn't rely on a mainstream look to get love, although it would surely help. He released his project, Bleu Vandross earlier this year which followed the release of Investments 5. Now, he comes through with a short project of unreleased music to hold fans over until this next project.

Yung Bleu released a short project, aptly titled, Throw Aways earlier today. The rapper's latest project consists of seven tracks without any features. It's another project that showcases Bleu's ability to mix trap with soul effortlessly.

Peep the new project below. 

