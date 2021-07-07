Unfortunately, being rich and famous oftentimes makes you more susceptible to dealing with different thieves after your most prized possessions. Pop Smoke notably lost his life after a botched robbery of his Rolex watch in Los Angeles, while thieves recently targeted Beyoncé's LA storage unit and made off with millions of dollars worth of stolen items.

For Yung Bleu, who recently completed construction this year on a massive estate, his adorable blue-eyed pitbull puppies were the target of a heist--allegedly at the hands of his neighbors. The "You're Mine's Still" artist took to social media on Wednesday (July 7) to call out the sticky-handed assailants.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"Attention to all my neighbors. I tried you be a good Niegbor. But y’all mfs done stole my damn dogs," wrote Bleu on Twitter Wednesday. He continued, vowing to not allow them to know peace until his dogs are returned to his property, adding, "I no it sound funny but look ! I’m throwing big loud azz parties everyday until my dawgs are returned it’s fenna get real ghetto at my estates."

He then changed his mind in a second tweet, instead opting to return the favor and requesting all dog snatchers to hit his line. "Might of fact ! All the dog snatchers hit my Dm," penned the artist. He finished, "Ain’t nobody fenna have no fucking dogs round this bitch."

As of right now, there's no word as to whether or not the Alabama native filed a formal police report or not about the alleged robbery. Given his options of solutions right now, it's likely he'll choose not to contact authorities for the time being either.

Good luck to Yung Bleu in getting his puppies back.