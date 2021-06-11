Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, & 2 Chainz Link For Smooth Banger "Baddest"

Now that we're in the thick of June, expect to hear more summer-ready singles. It seems as if artists across every genre are hoping to release the one track that's the anthem of 2021 now that everyone's outside and enjoying the scorching months, and it's Yung Bleu's turn to give Hip Hop his R&B entry. The Alabama artist saw massive success with his "Your Mines Still" collaboration with Drake, and on Friday (June 11), he stormed back on the scene with a blazing new single, "Baddest."

This time around, Bleu Vandross connected with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz to round out the record, and the hitmakers delivered additions that helped create a song that fans will stream well past the summer months. "ALL MY DJS I NEED YALL ON DECK FRIDAY SEND ME VIDEOS OF U PLAYING THIS IN THE CLUB IMA DO YOU A CUSTOM DROP," Bleu wrote on Instagram.

Stream "Baddest" and let us know what you think of this smooth banger.

Quotable Lyrics

See you with your friends, you got a

Brand new Benz, you got a

N*gga blowin' up your phone, you ain't thinkin' 'bout him

She just wanna turn up with her girls, take the stress off

And I just wanna take her to the room, get her dress off

Even though I'm in a good mood, I fuck you like I'm pissed off

And don't give me no attitude, you gon' make my dick soft